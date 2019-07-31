Dynamic Pairings Onstage at Isis

August gets off to a good start at Isis Music Hall with Tom Paxton and The Don Juans stepping onto the Main Stage on Saturday, August 3, at 8:30 p.m. A voice of his generation, Paxton often addresses issues of injustice and inhumanity in his music while celebrating the bonds of family, friends and community. Grammy award-winning songwriters Don Henry and Jon Vezner are the folk and country duo The Don Juans. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show.

On Friday, August 9, at 8:30 p.m. The Aristocrats with Travis Larson Band take the stage. The Aristocrats, with their instrumental rock/fusion sound, just released their latest album, You Know What…? The Travis Larson Band will be making its debut in Asheville. “It’s always exciting to meet new people and experience a fresh music scene so we’re very much looking forward to getting to know Asheville and having an amazing show,” says Larson. Tickets are $25.

Nashville-based Oliver the Crow performs their brand of orchestral folk on Sunday, August 11, at 7:30 p.m. along with Hoot and Holler, a duo employing fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals in original music that reveres old-time sounds. Tickets are $15.

The Currys, along with the Highbeams, visit Isis on Saturday, August 24, at 9 p.m. The Currys are a folk rock family band known for thoughtful songwriting and tight vocal harmonies. A trio of brothers make up the Highbeams, bringing high-energy folk rock to the stage. Ian Pendlington of the Highbeams has fond memories of the band’s first near-sell-out performance at Isis last year. “The crowd was perfect, very attentive and interactive and willing to give a goofy band like us a chance,” he says. “We try to talk to our crowds like they are our friends and make them laugh and it’s great when they want to join in and say something back to us. Before our first show in Asheville, it felt like a room full of strangers and, by the end, we were all laughing together.” Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.