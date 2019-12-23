Experience Sounds of the City with Clarinet & Friends

The chamber music organization Clarinet & Friends presents Sounds of the City on Saturday, December 28, at 2 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain and at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Daniel Angerstein and Jerry Schultz in Hendersonville. The concert features works with distinct ties to city life performed by nineteen-year-old pianist Christopher Tavernier, sixteen-year-old trumpeter Eddie Hewer, seventeen-year-old percussionist Silas Sneed and sixteen-year-old clarinetist and founder of Clarinet & Friends Aaron Lipsky.

“As a kid with a family from Brooklyn, I’ve always loved the city atmosphere,” says Lipsky. “I heard recordings of pieces with this background and with the combination of clarinet, trumpet, percussion and piano, and knew immediately that this would be a fun program.”

The pieces for Sounds of the City depict everything from slow, bluesy melodies reminiscent of a bar at 2 a.m., to fast and frantic dances that conjure the image of a wild taxi ride and dramatic promenade scenes that evoke a city skyline. Works include rarely heard masterpieces by Paul Bowles and Lalo Schifrin, as well as a fun arrangement of Bernstein’s West Side Story.

“I always try to have an array of works on each program to really showcase the scope of what is written for the said combination,” says Lipsky.

Since founding Clarinet & Friends in 2018, Lipsky has performed more than 30 concerts featuring a range of musicians, instruments and musical styles. Performances emphasize the versatility of the clarinet, demonstrating how it blends with many different instruments and styles of music in a chamber setting. The organization’s concerts offer a light, conversational approach to the music by giving background information about composers featured on the programs.