Family, Love and Adventure at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) is excited to announce its return to the Mainstage for the 2019 season. Sixteen performances provide a variety of entertainment experiences including music in multiple genres, family-friendly productions and Broadway classics. Subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Monday, January 14, at 10 a.m.

“The slogan for this year is The Homecoming: A Season of Family, Love and Adventure,” says FRP company manager Matthew Glover. “The staff sat down together and analyzed how each production fit into one of those categories.”

The first show of the year, The Music of Beatles and Eagles, opens February 14. Other tribute concerts include Country Royalty, celebrating the work of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline; and Bee Gees Gold. Three original concerts written for FRP will also debut: From Mozart to Pop Charts, featuring Nat Zegree and friends; Cinematastic: the Music of the Movies; and an all-new version of A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas.

Dramatic productions for 2019 include The Turn of the Screw, a chilling psychological thriller; Neil Simon’s Proposals; Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific; and the musical All Shook Up. FRP also offers the family classics The Jungle Book and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

“The big buzz of the season so far is South Pacific,” says Glover. “And our flashier show of the summer is All Shook Up, a crazy and uplifting comedy with a rousing Elvis score.”

Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. For a complete lineup, or to purchase tickets, visit FlatRockPlayhouse.org.