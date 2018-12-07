Festive Nights at Isis Music Hall

Some of Asheville’s finest homegrown musicians join the lineup in December at West Asheville’s Isis Music Hall. On Sunday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., Joe Jencks and Si Kahn, both award-winning songwriters, bring their folk sounds to the Main Stage. Their songs proclaim a commitment to social justice for a show that bridges cultures, ideas and generations. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Mike Guggino and Barrett Smith of the Grammy-Award winning Steep Canyon Rangers share the stage on Thursday, December 13, at 8:30 p.m. for Italian Night. The string music will call to mind Italy and the dinner menu will feature Italian specialties and wines. Tickets are $12.

Sounds of the season fill the hall on Thursday, December 20, at 8:30 p.m. as The Reel Sisters present their Celtic Christmas Concert. Harp, Scottish smallpipes, whistle and voice combine to bring forth traditional tunes and songs from the British Isles and Appalachia. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

With Christmas past and a New Year on the horizon, Dangermuffin and Fireside Collective take the stage on Friday, December 28, at 9 p.m. Dangermuffin has been credited with a mélange of styles, including rock, bluegrass, reggae and roots. “Asheville is filled with artists who flock to these mountains to be a part of the forward-thinking communities here,” says band member Dan Lotti. “Half of Dangermuffin has relocated to the area! We find it holds potent creative energies and we have found many friends and a beautiful music scene.”

Joining them for the evening will be Fireside Collective, an up-and-coming newgrass band that formed in Asheville. “Asheville’s strong artistic community, inspiring natural beauty and progressive attitude make it the perfect place for a band to be born,” says Jesse Iaquinto, one of the group’s founding members. “The band has progressed a lot through the years and it’s great to come back to where it all began. It always gives us a fresh perspective and there’s nothing like playing for a hometown audience. Dangermuffin is also a great band and we have enjoyed sharing some awesome shows with them. It’s going to be a great night of progressive bluegrass, Americana and contemporary folk.” Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

On Monday, December 31, Yarn with Josh Shilling and Friends begins the New Year’s Eve celebration at 9 p.m. Yarn has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and has garnered recognition from the Americana Music Association. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.