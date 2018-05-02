Flat Rock Playhouse: 3 Redneck Tenors

Flat Rock Playhouse presents a blend of opera music and homespun humor when the 3 Redneck Tenors take to the Mainstage with ten performances from Saturday, May 3, through Tuesday, May 13. The trio, who were top finalists on America’s Got Talent, consists of creator Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé.

“We know for a fact that our audiences love live music, love to laugh and love to experience new things,” says Dane Whitlock, Flat Rock Playhouse marketing and development manager. “Getting the 3 Redneck Tenors to spend a week or so on the Rock in the middle of their national tour was the perfect 1-2-3 punch.” Their show, he adds, is often described as “NASCAR meets Opera.”

The classically trained veteran performers have a wealth of experience among them, including performances with opera houses, symphonies and theaters all over the country and around the world. Lord has sung at nearly every major opera house in the US and performed as Piangi in Phantom of the Opera in Hamburg, Germany. Davidson is an award-winning singer in demand as a soloist and recording artist with symphonies including, most recently, the Dallas Symphony. Frugé has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra and has more than 20 leading roles as a stage performer to his credit. Songs for the show range from country hits to Broadway tunes to classical selections.

Performances are Thursdays at 2 p.m, Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$52, with specially priced student tickets available for $15, and may be purchased at flatrockplayhouse.org or by calling 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 (toll-free). The Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock.