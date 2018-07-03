Flat Rock Playhouse Announces July Productions

The Flat Rock Playhouse will present three musicals this July. The first of these is Disney’s Aladdin Jr., running through Sunday, July 15, at Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown. The family-friendly production is based on the animated film and directed by Flat Rock Playhouse company manager Matthew Glover.

Starting on Friday, July 6, the Flat Rock Mainstage will feature Broadway on the Rock, an original production conceived, arranged and directed by Glover. “The show has a cast of five singers, a chorus of 45 and thirteen dancers that will take the audience on a journey through the history of musical theatre with songs from shows such as The Sound of Music, Oliver, Hair, A Chorus Line, Cats, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and Wicked,” Glover says. Broadway on the Rock runs through Saturday, July 21.

The season will close out with Mamma Mia at the Flat Rock Mainstage from Friday, July 27, through August 18. “Mamma Mia has been the number one requested show by our patrons here at FRP over the past several years,” Glover says. “We are beyond excited to finally give our audiences what they want with this show. It’s nonstop dancing, singing and fun.” The Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 North Main Street in Hendersonville. To learn more or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 or visit flatrockplayhouse.org.