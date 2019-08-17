Flat Rock Playhouse: Bee Gees Gold! and Rounding Third

Flat Rock Playhouse continues the 2019 season with two new productions. The first, Bee Gees Gold! takes place Friday, August 23, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 24, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Featuring all of the Bee Gees’ hits, including “Stayin’ Alive!” and “You Should Be Dancing,” the tribute band recreates the unforgettable three-part harmonies and iconic beats that became the soundtrack of a generation.

“I’ve been told by audience members that they appreciate the emotion and passionate performance of our show,” says Bee Gees Gold! band leader John Acosta. “My proudest moments are when fans admit they can close their eyes during parts of our songs and swear they could be listening to the Bee Gees.”

Next, Rounding Third, a comedy by Richard Dresser, runs Thursday, August 29, through Sunday, September 8, with both matinee and evening showings. The play depicts two Little League coaches as they lead their teams through a season with the audience as their players. The coaches not only want victory in the championship game, they also fiercely debate the question: should everyone get a trophy? The actors in the two-man show speak directly to the audience about character, competition and the importance of wearing the right equipment.

“I’ve often described this play as The Odd Couple set in little league baseball, but with even more honesty and relatability,” says J.P. Sarro, who plays the role of Coach Don. “It’s funny, touching and infuriating.”