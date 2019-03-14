Flat Rock Playhouse Presents The Jungle Book in March and Also Offers Education

Flat Rock Playhouse’s (FRP’s) 2019 theme celebrating love, family and adventure, is highlighted in the Studio 52 production of The Jungle Book, a play adapted from Rudyard Kipling’s stories of a young boy lost in the jungles of India. With a 49-member cast comprised of local young performers, young professionals and families, the production provides an opportunity for children and parents to work side by side in a show emphasizing the struggle of good versus evil, the strength of friendship and what it means to be courageous. The Jungle Book opens on the Leiman Mainstage on Friday, March 15, and runs through Saturday, March 30.

“I believe casting families has an effect on the audience even if they don’t realize we are family,” says parent and cast member Mitch Corn. “There is something to be said for that connection and how it plays out on stage.”

FRP’s education program, Studio 52, includes K–12th grade drama classes and productions, summer camp, an apprentice program and Project Playhouse, which makes performing arts accessible to local high school students. Young performers also have the opportunity to engage in winter session classes that focus on dramatic play, building characters and public speaking. At Studio 52, high school students and adults have the chance to work backstage in technical theater positions. Parents have the opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes by participating in the Back Stage Parents volunteer program, and, on occasion, to take to the stage with their children.

“My first experience in any play was alongside my daughter at FRP in Miss Nelson is Missing,” says parent and cast member Chris Edwards. “We became much closer during the process. My favorite part of it was getting to see the entire evolution of her character rather than just the end result as an audience member.”

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. For The Jungle Book showtimes and tickets, visit FlatRockPlayhouse.org or call the box office at 828.693.0731 or toll-free at 866.737.8008. For more information about Studio 52, visit FRPStudio52.org.