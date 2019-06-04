Flat Rock Playhouse: South Pacific and Separate Beds!

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) continues the 2019 season with the Broadway classic South Pacific, running Friday, June 7, through July 6 on the Leiman Mainstage in Flat Rock. Set in the Pacific Islands during World War II, the musical weaves together the stories of an American nurse, French plantation owner, U.S. Lieutenant and young Tonkinese woman. The production features a glorious score by Rodgers and Hammerstein and explores the dynamics of love, struggles of wartime, and power of faith.

“When the musical returned to New York in 2008, critics wondered if the story was dated,” says FRP artistic associate and company manager Matthew Glover. “However, South Pacific, more than half a century after its debut, still has a clear, laser vision of race relations and social complications against the backdrop of a political scene.”

Following South Pacific, FRP presents the side-splitting comedy Separate Beds! running from Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 20, on the Leiman Mainstage. The romantic comedy brings new life to the enduring question of whether the grass is really greener on the other side, as two couples compare their relationships. In an effort to spice up their marriage, empty nesters embark on a cruise vacation only to meet another couple who seems to have it all. Audiences will relate to this hilarious and heartfelt production as the couples try to rekindle the sparks that brought them together.

“Lisa K. Bryant [FRP’s producing artistic director] has assembled for this show four of our most hilarious veteran comedians,” says Separate Beds! director Scott Treadway. “The hardest part may be getting everyone to stop laughing long enough to get our work done during rehearsals.”