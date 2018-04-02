Flat Rock Playhouse: Two Musical Tributes

The Flat Rock Playhouse is offering two musical tribute shows this month that will entertain fans of classic rock and country music.

The Music of Bob Seger will run Thursday, April 5, through Sunday, April 8, with performances Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage.

“Steve Kelly and the Main Street Band are looking forward to rockin’ the Rock in April,” says Kelly, who brought the Neil Diamond tribute show, Cherry, Cherry, to Flat Rock last year. He will be joined onstage by the rest of the Tribute Kings: Dean Babbitt, Neal Babbitt, Dan Canyon, Christy McKinnin, Roger Keith Wheeler, Darryl Estes and George Haage. Seger classics like Night Moves, We’ve Got Tonight and Old Time Rock & Roll will be among those performed.

From Thursday, April 19, through Sunday, April 29, it’s Music on the Rock, with Ben Hope presenting The Music of Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson, at Playhouse Downtown. Performances will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning Brooks and Jackson are credited with such hits as Friends in Low Places, Ask Me How I Know and Don’t Rock the Jukebox. “Alan Jackson, the neo-traditionalist, helped take country music back to its simple, heartfelt roots,” says Hope. “Garth Brooks infused the honky-tonk sound with rock and roll and became the number one selling solo artist of all time across all genres. Our evening of music will enlighten audiences with an understanding of the men behind the music and, of course, as many country music hits as we can squeeze in. It definitely won’t be a show you’ll want to miss.”

The Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street in Hendersonville. Tickets for both shows are $35 and can be purchased by online at flatrockplayhouse.org or by calling 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 (toll free).