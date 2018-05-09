Front Porch Theatre Presents Love, Loss, and What I Wore

The Front Porch Theatre (FPT) at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts welcomes the brilliance and comedy of Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore. Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman, the play features five women who share a series of monologues related to women’s wardrobes and relationships. Tickets are on sale now for shows on Wednesday and Thursday, May 11–12, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 13, at 2 p.m. The following week’s shows will be Wednesday and Thursday, May 18–19, at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Friday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

After turning in a stellar performance in FPT’s holiday show It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Karen Covington-Yow will be returning to direct the Ephron work. Covington-Yow is making a name for herself in theaters throughout the region where she most recently performed in Luna Gale at the Magnetic Theater. She has also been seen at ACT, Centre Stage, HART, 35 Below and Parkway Playhouse. This will be her fourth time directing, but her first for the FPT.

“I am so excited to be directing this show in such a beautiful, intimate space,” says Covington-Yow. “The Front Porch Theatre is perfect for this piece. I loved working here for the first time as an actor, so I am truly blessed and honored that I was invited to direct this witty, touching play here as well.”

Love, Loss, and What I Wore will be the fourth show under the guidance of newly appointed FPT artistic director Matt Lutz. “I really wanted to find a play that had plenty of roles for women, was lighthearted, but also made you think,” says Lutz. “That is not the easiest thing to find. However, with Nora and Delia Ephron’s delicate touch as writers and wry observers of humanity— especially women—this is the perfect show to meet our needs. I’m very excited to share it with our audiences.”

In its fifth season, FPT has been fulfilling its mission to present the highest quality plays and musicals for and with the people of the Swannanoa Valley. Shows typically sell out and satisfy a demand for ever more challenging work by audiences that come from around the region. “I believe women will really connect with the stories presented in this play,” says Covington-Yow, “and that men will gain further insight into the minds and hearts of the women in their lives.”

Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street. Tickets to Love, Loss, and What I Wore are $20 and can be purchased by calling 828.669.0930 or by visiting blackmountainarts.org.