Harlem Quartet Returns September 27

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the acclaimed Harlem Quartet in concert on Friday, September 27, at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. “ACMS contracted the Quartet to perform a few years ago and they were received with great enthusiasm by a packed house,” says ACMS board president Valerie Poullette Altman. “We are excited to have them back to perform another diverse program, as well as to work with some of our local young musicians in a masterclass setting.”

The Quartet will perform William Bolcom’s Three Rags for String Quartet, an homage to the early 20th century Ragtime era; Fanny Mendelssohn’s long-overlooked String Quartet in E-flat Major; Guido López-Gavilán’s Cuarteto en Guaguanco; and Johannes Brahms’ charming String Quartet No. 3 in E-flat major, Op. 67. “This program, like most of our programming, is curated to bridge the gaps between musical genres,” says Harlem Quartet cellist Felix Umansky. “We always aim to offer gems from the standard Classical repertoire mixed with music from Jazz and Latin cultures, as well as some lesser-known pieces from the Classical repertoire.”

Since their debut at Carnegie Hall in 2006, the Harlem Quartet has performed around the world, including at the White House in 2009. They are currently serving a three-year residency at London’s Royal College of Music.