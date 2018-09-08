Hendersonville Symphony 2018-2019 Season Begins

The Hendersonville Symphony (HSO) presents its 2018-2019 season, a five-concert series celebrating everything from the World Equestrian Games to classic Christmas movies. “Conductor Thomas Joiner brings something fresh and new from the world of symphonic music to Hendersonville and our surrounding communities each season,” says HSO executive director Pat Tukey. “This upcoming concert series certainly upholds that tradition.”

The season opens on Saturday, September 8, with Rhythm and Reins, celebrating the FEI World Equestrian Games to be held in Tryon. The program includes themes from Lawrence of Arabia, War Horse and The Magnificent Seven and ends with Rossini’s William Tell Overture.

On October 20, renowned pianist Douglas Weeks performs Bernstein, Barber and Brahms with HSO in a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein. The evening begins with Symphonic Suite from “On the Waterfront,” and includes Second Essay by Bernstein’s friend Samuel Barber, and Brahms’ Piano Concert No. 1.

Holidays at the Movies on December 8, features music from classic films including It’s A Wonderful Life, White Christmas, Home Alone and The Polar Express. An audience singalong and a zany rendition of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will also take place.

Young at Heart, performed on March 18, offers an opportunity for the entire family to hear beloved classical favorites. In addition, the winner of the 2019 Hendersonville Symphony Young Artist Competition will perform a movement of a concerto with the orchestra. The season concludes on May 18, with Strings on Fire, when cellist Julian Schwarz joins HSO in solo works by Tchaikovsky and Popper. The orchestra will complete the season with Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.

All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College Conference/Concert Hall. (There is an additional 3 p.m. matinee for the Dec. 8 concert). Learn more at hendersonvillesymphony.org or by calling 828.697.5884.