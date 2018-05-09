Isis Music Hall: Bringing the Best Sounds to Asheville

With Asheville becoming one of the sought-after performance destinations in the Southeast, musicians often use words like “vibrant scene” and “music mecca” to describe it. This month, one of Asheville’s premier venues, Isis Restaurant and Music Hall, provides its usual entertaining lineup, with some Americana and Latin American sounds in the mix.

Veteran Isis Music Hall performer and South Carolinian Brian Ashley Jones will appear on the Main Stage on Friday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m.

“I describe my music as guitar-driven Americana with roots in classic country and southern blues,” Jones says. “I try to find a balance in lyrics ranging from introspective to comical and guitar playing ranging from subtle to ‘in your face.’”

Jones’ trio includes Geoff Henderson on bass/vocals and Richie Jones on drums/vocals. “Having grown up in Upstate SC, Asheville has been a part of my musical landscape for many years,” Jones says. “I love the diversity of genres represented there and that people come out to support original music.”

On Sunday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m., it’s the Jamie McLean Band, blending New Orleans soul and Delta Blues into their own sound. The band’s new album, One and Only, is a collection of alt-country and rock and roll. Tickets are $15/advance and $18/day of the show.

Blues guitarist Jonn Del Toro Richardson performs a lounge show on Thursday, May 24, at 7 p.m. His CD, Time Slips On By, with Rich DelGrosso was named one of the top 100 blues CDs by Billboard Magazine in 2011. “I can’t wait to share a bit of Texas Roots music with everyone in Asheville,” Del Toro Richardson says. “It’s all based in the Blues with a twist of Country Latin and Rock with contemporary sensibility.” Tickets are $15.

Ed Stephenson and the Paco Band makes its Isis debut in the lounge on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. “We are a Spanish music and Nuevo Flamenco ensemble,” Stephenson says. “Our music combines the technical brilliance and soul of traditional Flamenco with the more lyrical elements of Spanish and South American music.” He adds, “To me, Asheville is the premiere place to play in the state— eclectic, a hot spot for all genres.” Tickets are $15/advance and $18/day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.