Isis Music Hall Celtic, Blues, Folk and Americana

In the first of two Celtic-themed shows this month, Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will take the stage on Friday, February 8, at 8:30 p.m. with fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music. The two have toured the world for the last 18 years. “We love the vibe at Isis,” Haas says, “and always get a great welcome there. The Asheville music scene is so rich. It’s one of our oasis spots in this country.” Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the show.

On Saturday, February 9, at 8:30 p.m., the David Bromberg Quintet will play a Main Stage standing show. Guitarist Bromberg, who has been called “the Godfather of Americana,” has played on recording sessions for hundreds of artists including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson and Carly Simon. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. Limited reserved seats are also available for $45.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Thursday, February 14, at 7 p.m., with local musicians Rebecca O’Quinn and Franklin Keel, who present Samson and Delilah: The Music of Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, a special tribute to the Grammy-winning collaboration by Krauss and Plant. O’Quinn is lead singer and guitarist for Rebecca and the Reckoning and choreographs for the Asheville Ballet. Keel is associate principal cello in the Asheville Symphony Orchestra and performs as a member of local groups Upland Drive, Sirius.B and the Opal String Quartet. Joining O’Quinn and Keel onstage will be Ben Falcon, Tim Doyle and Craig Sandberg. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show.

It’s An Evening with the Taj Mahal Trio on Saturday, February 16, at 8:30 p.m. A two-time Grammy Award winner, Taj has been performing his own style of blues with shades of reggae, funk, jazz and Cajun for more than 50 years. He is joined onstage by bandmates Bill Rich and Kester Smith. “Good times blues comes to the Isis Music Hall,” Taj says. “Asheville is a very artistically evolved music town among many other wonderful attributes. I think we’ll all have big fun!” Tickets are $52 in advance and $55 the day of the show.

A set-piece performance of Declan O’Rourke’s Chronicles of the Great Irish Famine comes to the Isis stage on Sunday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m. Of this epic song cycle that was 15 years in the making, Irish singer/songwriter O’Rourke says that audiences will be taken on a journey. “We aim to make that journey a culturally enriching and thought-provoking one that delves into the past, but looks at what is happening in the world today through the same lens. I guarantee it will be unlike anything the audience has ever experienced before.” Tickets are $35.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.