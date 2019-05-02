Isis Music Hall: Highlights of May Shows

May at Isis gets off to a good start with The Belle Hollows returning to the Main Stage, along with Zach & Maggie, on Sunday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. The Nashville-based duo, The Belle Hollows, composed of siblings Rachel and Jeremy Johnson, likes to call their music “new folk.” Jeremy says it’s the Asheville audience that keeps them wanting to continue playing at Isis. “The people of Asheville are always so warm and welcoming,” he says, “and it is refreshing to have a listening audience as attentive as they are. It really makes the performing experience so much more enjoyable.” Zach & Maggie’s brand-new EP will be for sale at the show. Tickets are $15.

On Wednesday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m., multi- instrumentalist Hubby Jenkins takes the stage, his guitar and banjo playing showcasing the history of African- American blues. Jenkins performs solo around the country while also a touring and recording member, since 2015, of the Rhiannon Giddens band. From 2010 until 2014, he performed with the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. Tickets are $15.

Josephine County performs on Friday, May 10, at 8:30 p.m. The four-member group recently released its first album, East to the West. Their sound combines traditional music including bluegrass, country, Irish and Appalachian. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

“Asheville has always been a special stop on our touring schedule,” says Jamie McLean, whose band incorporates “New Orleans soul, Delta Blues, middle- America roots and New York City swagger.” Tickets for the show on Friday, May 17, at 9 p.m. are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

“Last time we played Asheville, we ended up recording at Echo Mountain on an off-day and those sessions will be released this summer,” McLean says. “We love playing Asheville and as long as the fans come out, we will be there as often as we can.”