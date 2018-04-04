Isis Welcomes Range of Outstanding Performers

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall presents its usual exciting blend of traditional and contemporary sounds this month with rock, Americana, bluegrass and folk musicians taking the stage.

On Saturday, April 7, at 7 p.m., it’s An Evening with The End of America, who call themselves a “band of friends, singers and travelers who blend three-part harmony with rock and Americana.” Musicians for the band are Brendon Thomas, James Downes and Trevor Leonard, all front men of previous bands who met in 2005 to form their trio. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Nashville duo Zach and Maggie White will appear on Saturday, April 14, at 7 p.m. “I love Asheville and how artistic and beautiful it is,” Maggie says. “It has always struck me as very welcoming to a wide array of music.” The two back bands ranging from folk rock to bluegrass to Celtic. They have performed at many prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Grand Ole Opry. Tickets to their Isis show are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Sirens of South Austin—BettySoo, Grace Pettis and Rebecca Loebe—will bring its singing and songwriting talents to Isis’ main stage on Sunday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. The three met at the Kerrville Folk Festival a decade ago. Tickets are $15.

On Saturday, April 21, Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboy will be in the Isis Lounge at 7 p.m. Byrd, a preacher’s son, Gulf War veteran and award-winning songwriter from Chapel Hill, has played at Isis before as part of Merlefest On the Road. “Asheville is home to so many of the state’s best songwriters and musicians,” Byrd says. “There’s very little industry there to speak of, but so much talent. And everything you can think of: reggae, bluegrass, hip hop, metal, folk singers. It’s inspiring to be in that mix.” He will be joined onstage by Johnny Waken who has contributed to scores for nine shows for NC theatre troupe, Paperhand Puppet Intervention, and won four Indy Awards for best original music. Tickets are $20.

Ballad singer, storyteller and banjo player Sheila Kay Adams joins the trio of Fink, Marxer and Gleaves on the stage on Sunday, April 22. Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer and Sam Gleaves create their own blend of music from Appalachian tunes and contemporary songs that celebrate the tradition of singing for social justice. Adams grew up in Madison County and has received the North Carolina Heritage Award and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Award. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show for this 7:30 p.m. main stage seated show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.