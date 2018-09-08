Isis Welcomes The Weight Band

Isis Music Hall brings its usual eclectic mix of musicians to its stages in September with solo tours, encore performances and album celebrations. Included in the line-up is a show by The Weight Band, carrying on the legacy of Woodstock with band founders Jim Weider and Randy Ciarlante, both former members of The Band.

On Saturday, September 8, at 9 p.m., Holly Bowling makes her fourth appearance at Isis. “I’ve had the privilege of playing Asheville a bunch over the years—solo, with my new band Ghost Light, with Everyone Orchestra and with various people at Christmas Jam,” she says. “It’s always one of my favorite cities to play.” The classically trained pianist is known for infusing jam band music with a technically advanced, emotionally rich style and has collaborated with a range of musicians in an array of styles. Tickets are $25.

Irish folk group The High Kings, celebrating the release of ten years of music with a ‘best of’ compilation titled DECADE, will perform Monday, September 17, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Catherine Britt, Kristy Cox and The Weeping Willows combine talents and bluegrass sounds in Down Under Americana on Thursday, September 20, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The Weight Band, appearing Friday, September 28, at 9 p.m., originated in 2013 in the famed Woodstock (NY) barn of Levon Helm. “We’re really proud of our new release The World Gone Mad and are ready to present it to the Asheville audience at Isis Music Hall,” Weider says. “We’ve had more fun playing the music on this record than we thought possible. Along with The Band classics and our originals, we’ll feature Up On Cripple Creek, The Weight, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down and more.” Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show.

For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com.