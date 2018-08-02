Jazzical 4 August 3-5

By Natasha Anderson

On the weekend of August 3–5, AmiciMusic will present its fourth annual Jazzical program, a blend of jazz and classical music featuring the works of Claude Bolling as well as seldom heard duos for vibraphone and piano. The quartet will perform two house concerts in the Hendersonville area on Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4, followed by public concerts at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville on Sunday, August 5, at 2 p.m. and at White Horse in Black Mountain on the same Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

“Bolling’s music is a wonderful blend of classical and jazz idioms that still feels new and fresh even 30 years after he wrote it,” says Weiser. “Nobody else has truly been able to match his seamless blend of the two genres.”

The quartet will consist of Jason DeCristofaro on vibraphone and percussion, Lea Kibler on flute, Craig Sandberg on bass and pianist/artistic director Daniel Weiser on piano. The program features a mix of pieces containing elements of tango, blues, samba and classical music, including a sonatina written by DeCristofaro himself.

“Though the music is heavily infl uenced by jazz and Latin-American styles, the works are still rooted in the Western European classical tradition, so those audience members who are used to the chamber repertoire will still have that experience,” says DeCristofaro. “I am excited that this concert is combining elements of two genres that I love hearing and performing.”

Since its inception in 2011, AmiciMusic has pushed the boundaries of classical music with innovative programming, fun performance talks and a relaxed concert atmosphere. By performing in private homes, bars, and restaurants, AmiciMusic has helped break down the barriers between performers and audiences and build a new generation of classical music lovers in WNC.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.amicimusic.org and click on the Asheville concerts link at the top of the page.