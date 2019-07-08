July Brings Comedy to The Magnetic Theatre

In July, The Magnetic Theatre presents a second installment of its unique comedy stage show, Crimes and Missed Demeanings. MORE Crimes and Missed Demeanings, like the initial show, takes inspiration from the sketch comedy of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, The Carol Burnett Show and Saturday Night Live. Director Rodney Smith was inspired to adapt material from the podcast The SuperHappy Radio Hour into stage performance for the initial show. For this second performance, there are a few returning characters, as well as some of the same writing staff, including Smith. “Outside of that, this will be original material and all but one cast member is new,” he says. “Even most of our guest performers will be different from the first installment. This is all by design, to keep the show fresh. Every sketch is a stand-alone piece of theatre, so there is no need to have prior investment.”

MORE Crimes and Missed Demeanings runs from Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14, at The Magnetic Theatre. Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. “It’s a great marriage of silly fun and professionally produced theatre,” says Smith. “It was important that this show consist of material which was funny for the singular sake of being funny. We developed sketches which, we hope, will be just as clever and quote-worthy 30 years from now.”