Kruger Brothers Join BRO Revels!

By Natasha Anderson

The Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) will be joined on Sunday, December 5, by renowned bluegrass trio the Kruger Brothers for the orchestra’s annual holiday concert, BRO Revels!. The performance takes place at 3 p.m. at the University of North Carolina Asheville’s Lipinsky Auditorium.

“The BRO looks forward to its first collaboration with the Kruger Brothers,” says music director Milton Crotts. “It is a rare opportunity to perform with these remarkable musicians who have forged an innovative musical style all their own—a blend of bluegrass, jazz, classical and new American folk that has delighted audiences around the world.”

The first half of the program features the full ensemble in an eclectic mix of classical and holiday favorites. The second half includes the orchestra alongside the Kruger Brothers, performing a blend of traditional tunes and original compositions for full orchestra by Jens Kruger.

“This year we are tremendously excited to reconnect in person for Revels with our BRO friends and concertgoers,” says BRO president Deb Kenney. “Seeing them again will feel like being with family for the holidays.”

Originally from Switzerland, brothers Uwe and Jens Kruger began playing North American folk music at an early age and were particularly inspired by recordings of Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe and other progenitors of country, bluegrass and folk music. The group is highly regarded within the world of acoustic music in North America, and has gained the attention of many of their idols.

UNC’s Lipinsky Auditorium is located at 300 Library Lane, Asheville. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 members and $5 students. Purchase tickets at BlueRidgeOrchestra.org/2021-12-bro-revels, or by calling 828.782.3354.