Last Chance Riders, Jackie Venson at Isis in July

Last Chance Riders with Back South head to Isis Music Hall on Saturday, July 6, at 8:30 p.m. on their Jet Lag Super Drag Tour. Inspired by The Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Janis Joplin among others, Last Chance Riders channel their broad blend of influences into a sound all their own. “Asheville is such an artistic and eclectic community and we love that,” say band members. “Since this is our first show in Asheville, we look forward to establishing a good relationship with the venues and showing our music to the Asheville music community.” They’re joined by Back South’s swampy, roots rock. The trio plays harmonica, homemade cigar box guitar and Mississippi Hogleg guitar/bass. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show.

On Friday, July 12, Jackie Venson & Fair City Fire takes the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Venson was recently named Best Guitar Player by the Austin Chronicle and Artist of The Year by The Austin American-Statesman. The new album from this singer/songwriter/musician who blends blues, rock, R&B, soul and more is titled JOY. Venson has played twice before at Isis and loves the venue’s sound. “I always love playing in music towns,” she says, “because the folks there really go to listen and enjoy. They know how to support musicians on the road.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

Kathryn Belle and Mickey Abraham with Bob Sinclair and The Big Deals bring Americana and folk to the stage on Friday, July 19, at 9 p.m. Belle and Abraham are Suncoast Emmy award-winning songwriters and Bob Sinclair and The Big Deals are being heralded as a significant, new voice in the world of Americana music. Tickets are $15.

Troubadour, storyteller and singer/songwriter Ellis Paul comes to the Isis stage on Friday, July 26, at 8:30 p.m. Paul’s music was born out of the Woody Guthrie tradition and other influences include Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and James Taylor. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.