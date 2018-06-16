MCAC’s Summer Concert Series Begins

The Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) presents Sunday Set- Ins at Ebbs Chapel, a summer concert series held on the fourth Sundays of June, July and August at 4 p.m. The series, now in its fourth season, takes place at Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center in Mars Hill.

The first concert features Madison County native Josh Goforth, a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and producer and favorite at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN. Goforth, who plays a variety of instruments, will present a storytelling program full of instrumental wizardry, honest songwriting and cutting humor.

In July, Celtic guitarist Tony McManus will make his debut performance in Madison County. Self-taught from childhood, McManus abandoned academia in his twenties to pursue music full-time. He has since recorded numerous albums and performed concerts throughout the world. He has been nominated as Musician of the Year by both the BBC Folk Awards and The Scottish Traditional Music awards.

“Audience members will enjoy not only his stellar technical skills but his emotional playing and his great sense of humor,” says MCAC executive director Laura Boosinger.

Fan favorite, The Kruger Brothers, will finish out the season at Ebbs Chapel. Since their formal introduction to American audiences in 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ discipline, creativity and ability to infuse classical work into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. The honesty of their writing has since become a hallmark of the trio’s work.

Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center is located at 271 Laurel Valley Road, Mars Hill. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 828.649.1301 or visit madisoncountyarts.com.