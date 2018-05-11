Mother’s Day at Isis: Never A Pal Like Mother

Four of Asheville’s leading female musicians— Amanda Platt of The Honeycutters, Aubrey Eisenman of The Clydes, Anya Hinkle of Tellico and Mary Lucey of The Biscuit Burners—will share the stage at Isis Music Hall on Sunday, May 13, for a Mother’s Day concert, Never A Pal Like Mother. The show’s format will be two seated dinner shows, at 6 p.m. in the upstairs Lounge and at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage, with a specially selected Mother’s Day menu available with reservations from Isis’ Kitchen 743. All other seating is first-come-first-served general admission.

Representing the genres of country, Americana, bluegrass and Appalachiacana, the four musicians were part of a show in January called Women in Music, honoring some of their own favorites such as Carole King, Lucinda Williams and Hazel Dickens. “It was an idea that Aubrey came up with and invited Amanda and me to do with her,” says Hinkle. “We also had a number of other local female artists take the stage to honor some of their favorites. It had a fantastic reception and we had a sold-out show.”

The seeds for a Mother’s Day concert were planted with that event. “We decided to extend the concept to honor our mothers and sing songs specifically about Mama,” Hinkle says, “with a lot of harmony singing and backed up by our own all-girl band: Amanda on guitar, Aubrey on bass, Mary on banjo and myself on fiddle.”

Each performer has selected three songs that all will join in on. “We want to keep the tone varied,” Hinkle says. “Some songs are humorous and others are more emotional.” Selections will include a lullaby sung a cappella in four-part harmony and the country standard Mama Don’t Allow with a special twist.

Mothers of all of the women plan to attend the show. “Three of us are mothers also,” Hinkle says, “and so rehearsals definitely involved kid mayhem. Being a mom and a full-time musician has its own unique challenges that are wonderful to be able to share with another mom so this collaboration has been a great support for us.”

Tickets for the show are $18 in advance and at the door. Limited tables are available with a dinner reservation. Call 828.575.2737 to make dinner table reservations. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit isisasheville.com. Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville.