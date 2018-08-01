Music and Comedy at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) offers two entertaining productions in August. First, FRP Downtown presents Music on the Rock’s 70’s Summer Nights. The tribute concert runs from Thursday, August 2, through Sunday, August 12, with performances Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Every song is well-known and a hoot to sing along with,” says FRP producing artistic director Lisa K. Bryant.

The concert features talented local musicians as well as singers from all over the U.S., primarily LA and NYC. Songs include Stayin’ Alive, Papa Was a Rolling Stone and My Sharona.

Next up, the Playhouse brings Always a Bridesmaid, from the writing team behind last year’s hit The Dixie Swim Club, to the Mainstage. The rollicking comedy runs Friday, August 24, through Sunday, September 9, with performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Though it’s a different set of characters and a new premise, like The Dixie Swim Club, Always a Bridesmaid is about a crew of hilarious steel magnolias whose life-long friendships and antics will resonate with the audience,” says Bryant.

Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street, Hendersonville. Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Purchase tickets online at flatrockplayhouse.org, or by calling 828.693.0731.