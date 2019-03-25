MusicWorks Promotes Opportunity

By Natasha Anderson

For many families, after-school programs are an invaluable resource, allowing their children to achieve both personal and academic growth as well as providing extended supervision for working parents. Since 2014, MusicWorks Asheville has been filling this need using an El Sistema–inspired method, as founded in 1975 by Venezuelan educator, musician and activist José Antonio Abreu. The program provides classical music education that promotes opportunity and personal development.

“We learn not just how to be good musicians but also how to be good members of our community,” says MusicWorks assistant director Anilia Hornsby. “Students helping students is a hallmark of the El Sistema method and the dividends really pay off.”

Located at Hall Fletcher Elementary in West Asheville, MusicWorks currently serves about 75 students in grades K–5. The children have the choice of learning cello, clarinet, flute, percussion or violin. Kindergarteners are exposed to all of these instruments throughout the year as they learn rhythms and notation and begin reading notes on the treble clef. In grades 1–5, students choose an instrument and begin playing in ensemble classes and orchestra. All students also participate in bucket band, chorus and musicianship. Academic enrichment, snacks and recess are provided as well.

“Students gain confidence and a real sense of importance from working in MusicWorks,” says Hornsby. “Parents really love seeing musical skills advance and knowing that each child is getting academic assistance every afternoon to help them complete homework and excel in their regular classroom.”

MusicWorks is open to students at Hall Fletcher Elementary, Asheville Primary School and Vance Elementary. The program is available to all regardless of ability to pay. Currently, 61 percent of students attend the program on reduced or free tuition and nearly 47 percent come from families below 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

For more information, visit MusicWorksAsheville.org.