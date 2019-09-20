NC Dance Festival Kicks Off in Asheville

The 29th Annual NC Dance Festival, a program coordinated by Greensboro-based Dance Project, kicks off in Asheville on Friday and Saturday, October 4 and 5, and continues through November 9 with performances in Durham and Greensboro. The festival, which features modern and contemporary choreography by NC artists, includes a different collection of performing artists at each location. Choreographers also teach and interact with communities through outreach activities.

“Every year we look for ways to connect with new groups across the state,” says Dance Project co-executive director Anne Morris. “Dance has so much potential to bring people together, and that’s what we hope to do with the festival.”

The Asheville performances take place at The BeBe Theatre and feature Alyona Amato, Vania Claiborne, Kristin Clotfelter, Gerri Houlihan and Matthew Rock, with a guest appearance by Asheville company Stewart/ Owen Dance. Houlihan, a renowned dance teacher and artist, will lead an intergenerational dance class on October 5, at the new Diana Wortham Studio. The class is open to the public.

The festival also partners with Buncombe County educators to offer a special morning workshop for high school dance students. The workshop features master classes and a Q&A with two festival artists.

“Experiences like this give aspiring dancers direct exposure to professional artists, an opportunity to make connections with choreographers working in NC and the experience of challenge and inspiration,” says Morris.

Details about all classes, events and performances can be found at DanceProject.org.