NC Storytelling Guild’s 20th Anniversary Festival

The Henderson County Public Library hosts North Carolina Storytelling Guild’s (NCSG’s) 2018 Tar Heel Tellers Storytelling Festival in Kaplan Auditorium on Saturday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event opens with a storytelling workshop by past NCSG president Janice Davin and goes on to showcase some of the state’s best veteran tellers.

“I decided to bring the festival home to WNC in 2018 and to celebrate its 20th anniversary by showcasing its founders,” says Elena Diana Miller, NCSG president and founder of Carl Sandburg Folk Music/Storytelling Festival and Christmas at Connemara. Miller, along with Songcatcher series founder Cindy Carpenter, will perform tunes from The American Songbag in a program dedicated to Carl Sandburg. “We owe allegiance to Sandburg for the perpetuation and preservation of our American heritage,” says Miller.

Other performers include Dianne Hackworth, founder of the Jack Tale Festival in Beech Mountain; Sandra Gudger, founder of Asheville Storytelling Circle; Mark Twain impersonator Marvin Cole; Sylvia Payne, editor of NCSG’s Journal of Tar Heel Tellers; Hoke County Public Library director Sheila Brown Evans; Cynthia Moore Brown, retired librarian, artist and author; and Gwenda Ledbetter, recipient of many awards, including the National Storytelling Network’s Circle of Excellence Award and Lifetime Achievement Award. David Holt, four-time Grammy Award winner and television host, will perform a story to introduce Ledbetter.

“I look forward to being with those people who were there at the beginning and who have worked to keep NCSG going,” says Ledbetter.

The Henderson County Public Library is located at 301 North Washington Street in Hendersonville. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, contact MusicalTeller@gmail.com.