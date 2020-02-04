New Jeeves Play at NC Stage in February

Fear not, Jeeves and Bertie fans. Through February 23, NC Stage is bringing back Jeeves Saves the Day, adapted by Margaret Raether and based on the stories of P. G. Wodehouse. “We thought we were saying goodbye to the Jeeves scripts last season, having performed all four of them from 2016-2019,” says executive director Steven Hageman. “But our audience was so dismayed to think the shows were over that NC Stage artistic director Charlie Flynn-McIver was able to convince Raether to write one more.” It didn’t hurt that First Folio Theater in Oak Brook, Illinois had made the same request, and the two theaters will open the brand-new play simultaneously.

In this all new tale, the wealthy and often naïve Bertie Wooster and his intrepid valet Jeeves are enjoying a quaint vacation at an English seaside cottage. Enter Aunt Agatha, Egbert Bakewell, Sir Glossup and Red-Hot Maisie Dawson, all of whom will find themselves embroiled in priceless predicaments, calling once more upon Bertie’s indefatigable valet Jeeves to save the day. “Think Downton Abbey’s lifestyle expanded to an absurd degree and filled with fun,” says Hageman.

Theatre goers will be pleased to see a familiar cast for this production, including Scott Treadway (Bertie), Callan White (Aunt Agatha), Charlie Flynn-McIver (Egbert Bakewell), Maria Buchanan (Red Hot Maisie Dawson) and John Hall (Sir Glossup). Flat Rock Playhouse veteran actor Peter Thomasson will play Jeeves.

“This will be our biggest production of the year,” says Taylor Beyrer, audience relations manager. “That includes both the cast size and technical side. One scene is a scavenger hunt, and the NC Stage production crew has had its own real-life hunt finding just the right props.”

The North Carolina Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.239.0263 or visit NCStage.org.