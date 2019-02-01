North Carolina Stage Company Presents Jeeves at Sea

P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved character Jeeves returns to North Carolina Stage Company in an all-new adventure, Jeeves at Sea, running through February 17. Performances take place Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional Saturday matinees on February 9 and 16.

“We’ve had people from other states make special trips to come see the Jeeves plays,” says Angie FlynnMcIver, producing director and founder of North Carolina Stage Company. “Even people who have never read a Wodehouse book love a British farce, and these are some of the best.”

The play is the fourth installment in Margaret Raether’s adaptations of the satirical 1920s Wodehouse series featuring Jeeves, a competent valet tasked with solving the absurd predicaments that rich playboy Londoner Bertie Wooster stumbles into. In this production, Bertie is a pampered guest aboard the Vanderly yacht when his pal Crumpet assaults a prince. Bertie and Crumpet take on disguises to ward off trouble on the ship, but it’s not long before Bertie, masquerading as a romance novelist, and Crumpet, posing as his own long-lost twin, are challenged to a duel by a sinister foreign count. As always, it’s up to Jeeves to sort the mess out.

Bertie and Jeeves are played by Scott Treadway and Michael MacCauley, respectively. “Scott and Michael are the perfect combination,” says Flynn-McIver. “They both have impeccable comic instincts, and they bring really different energy to the roles. Another big advantage is that they have worked together so many times that they communicate almost telepathically.”

NC Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane, in Asheville. Tickets are $20–$46, $10 for students with ID. For information or tickets, visit NCStage.org or call 828.239.0263.