Pan Harmonia Begins 19th Season

Pan Harmonia presents three music events in September, beginning with Midday Music: It doesn’t fit in a box! on Friday, September 7, at 1:30 p.m. at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Flutist Kate Steinbeck, Baroque master Barbara Weiss and Celtic bagpiper and bassoonist Rosalind Buda discuss how their music crosses boundaries and genres, both sonically and socially. Guests are invited to bring their lunch and interact with the musicians in informal conversation. Admission is free and open to the public.

The chamber music company’s opening concert for the season, Baroque and Beyond, takes place Sunday, September 9, at 3:30 p.m. at Carolina Music Museum in Greenville, SC, and Monday, September 10, at 7:15 p.m. at Asheville’s Haen Gallery, with wine and food served at 6:30 p.m. The performance features flutist Steinbeck, harpsichordist Weiss and viola da gamba player Gail Ann Schroeder.

“Baroque and Beyond refers to the fact that while Barbara and Gail, who are nationally recognized early music masters, play on instruments specifically for music of the 16th and 17th centuries, I play on a modern wooden flute,” says Steinbeck.

The trio will perform the music of J.S. Bach, G.P. Telemann and Wilhelmine von Bayreuth, older sister of Frederick the Great, Emperor of Russia. Wilhelmine, also known as Princess of Prussia, was a gifted composer and lutenist who lived from 1709 until 1758.

“I think audiences will find the beautiful German repertoire appealing,” says Schroeder. “The program features some well-known composers, as well as some who are lesser-known to the modern chamber music aficionado.”

Tickets to Baroque and Beyond are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, visit panharmonia.org.