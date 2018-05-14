Pan Harmonia Offers Admission-Free Concerts

By Natasha Anderson

Pan Harmonia ends its 2017/2018 season with Welcome to the Bassooniverse, two admission-free concerts for the community on Friday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain and Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m., at Biltmore United Methodist Church in Asheville. The concerts feature Rosalind Buda, Jennifer Anderson, Susan Cohen and Will Peebles in a bassoon quartet performing music ranging from classical and Romantic works to modern pieces showcasing the sonorous instrument.

“Pan Harmonia believes that music is for everyone, no matter their background or economic status,” says Buda. “We hope that listeners will jump in with us on this particular concert, which is not only free but a unique musical experience as well.”

According to Buda, the bassoon is a somewhat underrecognized instrument that is used frequently in film, music and television to create both drama and comedy. The concert programming, which includes compositions by Michel Corrette, Henri Tomasi, Alec Wilder, Amber Ferenz Spuller and TG Febonio, will explore this range of sounds and emotions in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

“Bassoonists are known for their camaraderie and convivial nature, and there is little that I enjoy more than performing music with my bassoonist friends,” says Buda. “I think that feeling is going to be apparent and is sure to rub off on listeners.”

St. James Episcopal Church is located at 424 West State Street, in Black Mountain. Biltmore United Methodist Church is at 376 Hendersonville Road, in Asheville. The concerts are free and open to all. Donations are accepted. Learn more at panharmonia.org.