Parkway Playhouse Launches 72nd Season

Burnsville’s Parkway Playhouse will open its 72nd season with a production of Blithe Spirit, running from Saturday, May 5, through Saturday, May 19. “We chose Blithe Spirit to launch our 72nd season for a couple of reasons,” says Jeff Bachar, the Playhouse’s new executive director. “The Parkway Playhouse team wanted to celebrate my joining the organization as executive director by producing one of my favorite shows. Plus, it’s hilarious.” Humor will be a theme for Parkway’s summer season, with productions of Boeing Boeing, Dial M for Murder, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged and Godspell.

The season will also include a performance of Oliver!, which provides a venue for actors from the Parkway Playhouse Junior program to perform alongside seasoned professionals. The program was launched last fall and will continue this summer. “We believe that building a well-rounded foundation in theatre arts is crucial to creating successful productions and, more importantly, setting our students up for lifelong success,” says Bachar. Conservatory classes run from September through May and culminate with the recital-style Parkway Junior Showcase.

The Playhouse is also developing a touring theater production called Escaping Desperation: Discovering Humanity in the Opioid Epidemic, based on real stories from people impacted by opioid abuse. “The intent is to alter community perceptions of people who inject drugs and create a safe place for the community to build skills that facilitate breaking silence around addiction,” says Bachar. Facilitated discussions will be provided after each performance.

The Parkway Playhouse is located at 202 Green Mountain Drive in Burnsville. For more information, visit parkwayplayhouse.com.