Paula Vogel’s Indecent at Magnetic Theatre

The Magnetic Theatre Company will present a regional premiere of Indecent, a Tony Award-nominated play by Paula Vogel. Performances will run from Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 25. Indecent follows an ensemble of actors and musicians who are rehearsing and performing the controversial play God of Vengeance by Sholem Asch. God of Vengeance, the first work by a Jewish playwright to open on Broadway, follows a romance between two women. While the play was popular in Europe, the entire cast was arrested for obscenity on the night of its American debut in 1923. “Indecent captures the struggle of ordinary people under some extraordinary circumstances,” says director Andrew Gall. “Indecent’s message about who we are and the stories we tell is timeless, eerily relevant and inspiring, given the world we live in.”

Ginger Haselden will bring the play’s score of original and historic songs together with an ensemble of live musicians. The cast includes Daniel Sandoval, Doug Savitt, Mary Katherine O’Donnell, Stan Baranowski, Daniel Moore, Shelley Lieberman and Lara Hollaway. “Paula Vogel has done an amazing job at capturing the heart of these characters,” says Hollaway, who will play multiple roles in the production. “I will be playing Eastern European women, some of whom were jailed, ridiculed and ultimately killed for their art in the early 1900s. I really just want to do them justice. The Asheville audience, being part of this wonderful arts community, will appreciate everything these artists went through to make sure this play was performed.”

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in the River Arts District. For more information or tickets, visit TheMagneticTheatre.org or call 828.239.9250.