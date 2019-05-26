SART Kicks Off 45th Season with Musical Bright Star

The Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre (SART) enters its 45th summer season with Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s award-winning bluegrass musical Bright Star. Performances run Thursday, May 30, through June 16, with showings Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in historic Owen Theatre, on the Mars Hill University campus.

“Bright Star is based on a true story set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, beautifully composed with music that originated in this region,” says SART’s producing artistic director Amanda Sayles. “Any time we can produce a musical or play that has roots in our area, it’s a special thing.”

The script follows young writer Billy Cane, recently returned from World War II, and Alice Murphy, the editor who takes a chance on him. As Billy mines his childhood home for engaging stories, Alice sets out to explore the pain and mystery of her own small-town past. The overlapping secrets they uncover lead them to a startling and heart-warming connection.

The production is the WNC premiere and NC professional theatre premiere. The cast consists of local professional actors and musicians with credits including Broadway, Broadway national tours, European tours and countless regional theatre credits.

“I think the thing SART and I are most excited about is the authenticity we hope to bring to Bright Star,” says Sayles. “We as a company know what this music should sound like, we know these mountains and land, we know about Appalachian dance, we know these characters, and we are so lucky to be able to bring them to life for this region.”