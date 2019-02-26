The Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre (SART) presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, running March 7–17 at Mars Hill University’s historic Owen Theatre. Performances take place Thursdays– Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

“This is our first spring production and the first production of our 45th season,” says SART’s producing artistic director Amanda Sayles. “We chose The Marvelous Wonderettes for its joyous, familiar 1950s and 1960s music and for its celebration of the strong vocal stylings of the all-female groups of that era.”

The story begins at the 1958 Springfield High School prom where the Wonderettes—Betty Jean (Shannon Dionne), Cindy Lou (Kathleen Watson), Missy (Chelsey Mirheli) and Suzy (Natalie Brouwer Wilson)—reveal hopes and dreams as big as their voices and crinoline skirts. In Act Two, the women reunite to perform at their ten-year reunion, sharing the highs and lows they experienced over the past decade.

“It’s exciting to be involved in a production where each character is showcased and the bonds between the actresses truly create special moments on stage,” says Watson.

Owen Theatre is located at 44 College Street, Mars Hill. Tickets can be purchased online at SARTPlays.com, or by calling the SART box office at 828.689.1232.