September Productions at Flat Rock Playhouse

The Flat Rock Playhouse showcases three classic yet diverse productions in September. First, Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown, in Hendersonville, presents the Music on the Rock concert British Invasion! running Thursday, September 6, through Sunday, September 16. Attendees will hear the sounds of the Beatles, the Dave Clark Five, the Kinks, the Rolling Stones and popular British female recording artists including Petula Clark, Lulu and Dusty Springfield.

Next, the Playhouse brings Donny Edwards as Elvis to the Mainstage in Flat Rock, from Wednesday, September 12, through Saturday, September 15. “Our audiences can’t get enough of Donny,” says Flat Rock Playhouse producing artistic director Lisa K. Bryant. “His knowledge of Elvis is deep and it matters to him that The King be represented as a full human being as well as the icon that he became.”

Lastly The Glass Menagerie will return to the Flat Rock Mainstage from Wednesday, September 26, through Saturday, October 13. The Tennessee Williams drama was the inaugural production of Flat Rock Playhouse’s Project Playhouse student program 25 years ago. “It’s wonderful to celebrate the project’s anniversary by revisiting this American classic,” says Bryant. “We are dedicated to bringing theatre classics to new generations in a manner that feels resonant, alive and relevant to today’s audiences, especially youth.”

Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street, Hendersonville. Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Purchase tickets online at flatrockplayhouse.org, or by calling 828.693.0731.