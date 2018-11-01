Sherlock Holmes at Flat Rock Playhouse

The Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) Mainstage showcases the classic thriller The Hound of the Baskervilles from Friday, November 2, through Saturday, November 17. Performances take place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“I’m not sure there is a more fun and entertaining team to watch than Sherlock and Watson solving a whodunnit,” says FRP producing artistic director Lisa K. Bryant. “It’s a tour-de-force of comedy and mystery.”

Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s adaptation of the crime novel written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle features detective Sherlock Holmes in a fast-paced, wild ride through the fog-shrouded moors of England. Three actors portray more than 15 characters with breakneck speed and precision in the highly praised thriller. Swift costume, set and prop changes add an additional element of delight for audiences.

“Lightning fast character, dialect and gender changes are always challenging,” says actor Preston Dyar, who plays Sir Charles Baskerville, Sir Henry Baskerville and Mortimer. “But I’m looking forward to doing a broad comedy and it’s always great to be on the Flat Rock stage.”

Canny and Nicholson’s The Hound of the Baskervilles adaptation premiered in 2007 with Peepolykus Theatre Company at West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds. The play, praised by critics for its physical comedy, has been described as a “wonderfully delightful spoof” by The Daily Telegraph and lauded for its “mad hilarity that will make you feel quite sane” by The Sunday Times. It continues to be presented by both amateur and professional companies around the world.

Flat Rock Playhouse Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Purchase tickets online at FlatRockPlayhouse.org, or by calling 828.693.0731.