Showcase Features Local Tellers of Tales

On Friday, November 9, six regional storytellers come together for WORD: A Storyteller’s Showcase and Smorgasbord of Styles at Habitat Tavern and Commons in Asheville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Storyteller David Joe Miller will be master of ceremonies for the event that will include Murphy Funkhouser Capps, performer and CEO of Kudzu Brands; Tom Chalmers from “Listen To This”; Vara Cooper, winner of the National Storytelling Slam in 2017; Tom Godleski, a well-known Asheville raconteur, playwright and musician; Sherry Lovett, a storyteller and ballad singer from Little Switzerland; and Susan McBride, Synergy Story Slam champion.

Godleski has worked as an elementary school teaching assistant for 25 years, gifting him with lots of eager listeners among his students. His early influences in storytelling were his grandfather and uncle. “In my grandfather’s day, storytelling was the primary source for entertainment,” he says. “It warms my heart to know that there are people who desire to listen to live stories.”

The evening will highlight the variety of styles and genres encompassed by these popular performers in a show with adult listeners in mind. “It’s a goal of mine to bring together storytellers and listeners from all genres and appreciations of the spoken word,” says Miller. “Our WORD Showcase series accomplishes that goal.”

Tickets are $16 in advance through eventbrite.com and $19 at the door. Parking is available in the lot behind Habitat Tavern and Commons, located at 174 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville, after 5:30 p.m. To learn more, visit StorytellingCalendar.com or contact David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@gmail.com.