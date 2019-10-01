Smoke on the Mountain and The Turn of the Screw at Flat Rock Playhouse

Flat Rock Playhouse presents two shows in October: a musical and a psychological thriller. First, Smoke on the Mountain runs Friday, October 4, through Saturday, October 19, and takes audiences back to an old-time musical revival set in 1938 in Mount Pleasant, NC. The show features actor-musicians as the Sanders family in an inspiring, funny and endearing celebration of bluegrass, gospel and hymns. Audiences can expect to laugh, clap and sing along with the whole family to beloved songs including “Rock of Ages,” “The Church in the Wildwood” and “A Wonderful Time Up There.”

“The music is going to be fantastic, but more importantly the characters are real, relatable people sharing their stories with heart and humor,” says director Amy Jones.

Next, The Turn of the Screw, a thriller based on the 1898 horror novella by Henry James, runs Thursday, October 24, through Saturday, November 2. The story begins when a new governess arrives at a remote country estate and discovers that her employer and his children might not be all they appear to be. The play sparks the imagination by blurring the lines of reality and creating a permeating sense of confusion, suspense and uncertainty.

“This thriller is based on a beloved story of psychological intrigue that is more than 100 years old and still keeps audiences on the edge of their seat,” says producing artistic director Lisa K. Bryant. Both productions are part of the Project Playhouse Program through which the Playhouse partners with local high schools to provide opportunities for students to experience a professional theatrical production.