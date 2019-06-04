Sounds of the South at Isis Music Hall

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Caroline Spence brings her Mint Condition release tour to Isis Music Hall on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. Mint Condition is the third full-length album from this award-winning songwriter and features songs narrated by people who are searching. Brian Dunne opens the show. Tickets are $15.

On Friday, June 7, at 8:30 p.m., Matt Andersen, a powerful performer with a commanding, soulful voice, takes the stage. The Canadian performer’s forthcoming album, recorded in Nashville, is titled Halfway Home by Morning. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Two Nashville musicians join talents on Thursday, June 20, at 7 p.m. for Nashville to Asheville: Songs and Storytelling with Jared Anderson and Kenna. A Durham, NC native, Anderson believes that excellent lyrics and simple stories are the makings of great songs. He played at Isis Music Hall along with Natascha Myers late last year to a sold-out crowd. “I feel like Asheville has a much more authentic feel in the music scene than I’ve experienced in other cities,” he says. “It seems like people are making the music they love.”

This will be the first Isis performance for Kenna, who uses an organic balance of indie, pop and Americana sounds to tell stories of common humanness. “I love the local/community vibe of Asheville,” she says. “I’m a lesbian-identified singer/songwriter and am excited to be a part of the LGBTQ+ strong music scene in the area. I’ve heard nothing but good things.” Tickets for the show are $12.

Award-winning Americana artists Michelle Malone and Sarah Peacock bring their Kickin’ and Singin’ Tour from Georgia on Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m. Rolling Stone has called Malone “equal parts badass guitar slinger and sweet songstress.” Peacock draws on country, blues, Americana and rock to create music described as “raw, truth- telling and fiercely unique.” Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show.