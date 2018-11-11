Sounds Old and New at Isis

Boston’s Session Americana describe themselves as “a rock band in a tea cup, or possibly a folk band in a whiskey bottle.” The band will make its first appearance in Asheville at Isis Music Hall’s Main Stage on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:30 p.m. “I have a good friend, a public middle school teacher, who drives to Asheville at least once a year to listen to music,” says band member Ry Cavanaugh. “I’ve been hearing about the scene for a while. I’m really looking forward to this trip.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on the day of the show.

On Friday, November 16, at 8:30 p.m., Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen and Lovers Leap take the stage. Solivan is a noted mandolinist and his band’s bluegrass tradition collides, live on stage, with jazz virtuosity. Lovers Leap combines the talents of members of Acoustic Syndicate, The Biscuit Burners, Della Mae and Sol Driven Train in everything from old mountain murder ballads to original tunes set to worldly rhythms. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley with Jason Eady appear Sunday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. bringing classic bluegrass, traditional country and original compositions. Tickets are $15.

Longtime stage and songwriting musicians Ellis Paul and Tracy Grammer bring their award-winning talents to Isis on Sunday, November 25, at 7:30 p.m. Paul has released 19 albums and garnered numerous awards. Grammer has been a touring singer/ songwriter and storyteller for 20 years and just released a new album titled LOW TIDE. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show.

The Barefoot Movement Holiday Show ushers in the season on Thursday, November 29, at 8:30 p.m. with classic seasonal favorites such as “Run Run Rudolph” and “O Holy Night.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.