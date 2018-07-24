Spoken Word Open Mic Returns to Asheville

Storyteller David Joe Miller established a series of monthly Spoken Word Open Mic shows three years ago in Asheville. When the show’s venue closed this past year, poets and storytellers were left without a home. Miller, who produces the same show in Jonesborough, TN, each month, has now found a brand-new venue in Asheville: Habitat Tavern and Commons. The show, which will be offered on the last Monday of each month, returns July 30. Sign-up for those wishing to take the stage for ten minutes begins at 7 p.m. and the show gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

“Asheville is filled with writers, poets and storytellers,” Miller says. “Our Spoken Word Open Mic affords them a place to safely share their words onstage with lights and sound.”

Parking is free and there is no admission charge. The events do not have themes or censors and are not competitive. “We never know who is going to show up and share,” says Miller. “Everyone is welcome. The audience is a wonderfully warm and accepting group of spoken word enthusiasts.”

National Story Slam Champion Vara Cooper will join Miller as a guest host for this month’s event. The show’s unstructured format results in a wide variety of stories and poetry being shared.

A native of Jonesborough, TN, Miller has been sharing his stories with audiences since 1989. He underwrites Spoken Word Open Mic events himself as a means of promoting spoken word arts in Asheville and in Jonesborough. “It’s an opportunity that many spoken word artists don’t always have,” he says, “and it’s free.”

Habitat Tavern and Commons is located at 174 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit storytellingcalendar.com or email David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@yahoo.com.