Spring Lineup at Isis Music Hall

Isis Music Hall presents the Seamus Egan Project on Sunday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. Egan, a composer, performer and bandleader for Solas, has influenced generations of musicians and helped define the sound of Irish music today. A multi-instrumentalist, Egan plays Irish flute, tenor banjo, guitar, mandolin and tin whistle. Among his composing accomplishments is work on the soundtrack for the award-winning film, The Brothers McMullen. Tickets are $25.

The Danielle Nicole Band takes the stage on Friday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. In 2014, Nicole became the first woman to win the Blues Foundation’s Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist (Bass). After years as a founding member, lead singer and bass player for Kansas City blues-rock band Trampled Under Foot, she released her debut solo album, Wolf Den, in 2015. Her second album, Cry No More, was named Contemporary Blues Album of the Year in 2018 by Blues Blast Magazine. Nicole’s broad vocal range has drawn comparisons to Susan Tedeschi and Etta James. Tickets are $15.

Carsie Blanton calls her new album, Buck Up, “a hopeful, funny album about devastation and dread.” Having performed many times at Isis, Blanton says she is delighted to return for this performance on Friday, April 19, at 8:30 p.m. “I don’t know the Asheville scene well, but if Isis is any indication, it’s a warm and wonderful place full of good food and friendly people.” Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show.

Progressive roots band Mile Twelve appears on the Main Stage on Thursday, April 25, at 8:30 p.m. The group has traveled the world in concert for the last four years. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.