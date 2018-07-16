Spruce Pine Serves Up BBQ & Bluegrass July 20

The 7th Annual Spruce Pine BBQ & Bluegrass Festival takes place from 4–10 p.m. Friday, July 20, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in Riverside Park. The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Spruce Pine, features award-winning barbecue from multiple vendors and live bluegrass, country, folk and Americana music by local and regional musicians including Typical Mountain Boys and Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express.

“This is a great family event in a safe, small-town environment with good food, cooler weather and lots of things to do,” says Spruce Pine Rotary Club president George Nero.

The festival also includes clogging, storytelling and multiple activities for children. Rafts and floats will be available to rent for use on the river and artists and crafts vendors will be present.

Profits go toward the historic Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and the hiking/biking path from Riverside Park in Spruce Pine to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“There is a clear relationship between the Overmountain Victory Trail and increased tourism and economic development,” says Nero. “The Trail provides opportunities for recreation and historical education specific to our area, and brings awareness to the significant part it played in securing America’s freedom.”

Riverside Park is located at 503 East Tappan Street, Spruce Pine. Single-day general admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Learn more at sprucepinebbqbluegrass.org

