Stories on Asheville’s Front Porch This July

Stories on Asheville’s Front Porch will host a July Storyelling Series, sponsored by the Wilma Dykeman Legacy and the Asheville Storytelling Circle. Every Saturday morning of the month, different storytellers will perform at Jubilee! in downtown Asheville from 10:30–11:30 a.m. “Storytelling is part of the Appalachian tradition,” says Becky Stone, chair of Stories on Asheville’s Front Porch. “We are eager to give tellers opportunities to share their craft and to give our audiences the chance to see the full spectrum of storytelling—traditional, personal narratives, motivational, poetry, ballads, historical—and a range of the ethnicities that continue to honor storytelling.”

The first two events will feature solo performances by Michael Reno Harrell on July 6 and Ray Christian on July 13. On July 20, Bob Falls will perform poetry with fiddler Lillian Chase and her band. “For me, poetry and storytelling are both connected with our oral traditions,” says Falls. “For this event, I will focus on classic poetry that has provided great stories to us.” The final event on July 27 will feature three storytellers: “Uncle Ted” White, Catherine Yael Serota and Mike Sena.

“Each teller is bringing something different to the audience,” says Stone. “If our audience is wise and lucky enough to attend all of the performances, they will delight in the power of story to make us feel a wide range of human experience.” All events are free and open to the public; a donation basket will be passed.