Abby The Spoon Lady and her “one-man band,” Chris Rodrigues, will appear in back-to-back shows on Friday, January 11, and Saturday, January 12, at Habitat Tavern and Commons. Part of the WORD series of spoken word events, Stories, Songs and Spoons! is produced by storyteller David Joe Miller, who has coached Abby the Spoon Lady in storytelling. “People are just naturally curious about Abby The Spoon Lady: her history, her struggles and her successes,” says Miller. “She’s authentic, she’s true and she represents real people, overcoming adversity and succeeding at something they love doing. Both Abby and Chris have wonderful stories and they share openly.”

Abby and Chris recently received international attention from a lengthy article in The Washington Post. Their videos have been viewed over 10 million times on YouTube and over 200 million times on Facebook. Though they travel all over the country, performing at venues both large and intimate, they still play the streets of Asheville and can be found often on Wall Street in front of the Flat Iron Sculpture. “Buskers are a big part of what downtown Asheville is known for,” says Miller. “This show allows the audience to hear two of Asheville’s most popular buskers in a more intimate setting.”

Both evenings begin at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 online or $19 at the door. There will be an intermission and a question-and-answer portion to allow audience members to interact with Abby and Chris. Habitat Tavern and Commons is located at 174 Broadway Street in downtown Asheville.

For more information, contact Miller at DavidJoeTells@gmail.com or visit StorytellingCalendar.com. To learn more about Abby The Spoon Lady, visit her web site at SpoonLadyMusic.com.