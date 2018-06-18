Summer at Diana Wortham Theatre

By Natasha Anderson

Although Diana Wortham Theatre’s (DWT’s) Mainstage Season comes to a close each May, the venue operates throughout summer for local organizations including Asheville Ballet, Asheville Performing Arts Academy, Asheville Lyric Opera, Asheville Percussion Festival and Make Noise.

“Summer is always an exciting time at DWT,” says the theatre’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “From Terpsicorps to our annual preview party, it’s a wonderful reminder of who the theatre serves and why we’re here.”

Assisting in all things backstage is the theatre’s new technical crew. Sylvia Pierce joined DWT as technical director in May, bringing more than 40 years of experience in theatre crafts to the downtown Asheville venue. Pierce’s background includes the stages of New York City, CNN and TBS in Atlanta and UNC-Asheville’s Drama Department. Michael Lowery, who has been with DWT for 12 years as the production assistant, recently moved into the production manager position.

“With a fantastic combination of skills, talent and a dedication to customer service, Sylvia and Michael will effectively lead the theatre into the next era of growth as we approach the opening of the new Wortham Center for the Arts,” says Geoffrey.

As the tech crew works to serve the local organizations who call the theatre home, they are also preparing for the theatre’s annual preview party. The Friends of the Diana Wortham Theatre are treated to the unveiling of the new Mainstage Season at this members-only party while enjoying a wine reception, complimentary fare by local restaurants and the company of fellow theatregoers. Friends are then able to purchase 2018/19 show tickets in advance of the general on-sale date.

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. To learn more about joining the Friends of the DWT, visit dwtheatre.com.