Summer Sounds at Isis Music Hall

Isis Music Hall boasts a little bit of Ireland and a lot of Appalachia this month along with many other first-rate shows on the schedule.

On Friday, July 6, at 9 p.m., Ellis Dyson & the Shambles brings its “party music of departed eras” to Isis audiences. Influences include Piedmont murder ballads, traditional jazz and Big Band swing. Hailing from Chapel Hill, the band members are Ellis Dyson, Eli Wittmann, Adam Maloney, Danny Abrams and Danny Grewen.

Finn Magill & Dave Curley present Irish sounds in the Lounge on Saturday, July 7, at 7 p.m. Curley is one of Ireland’s leading multi-instrumentalists and vocalists. Raised in an Irish musical home in Asheville, Magill, known as “Finn the Fiddler,” grew up studying with musicians from the Swannanoa Gathering.

Sharing the stage on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. will be Zoe Mulford and Emily Mure. Mulford wrote The President Sang Amazing Grace, a song inspired by the Emanuel A.M.E. Church shooting in Charleston, SC, that was covered by Joan Baez on her album Whistle Down the Wind (2018). “I first came to the Asheville area for the Swannanoa Gathering in the late 90s,” she says. “The people I met there and the things I learned deeply shape the music I’m making now.” Joining her will be Mure, a New York City native who has played concert halls as a classically trained oboist and busked on Ireland streets. “This will be my first show in Asheville and I am very excited to support my friend Zoe Mulford at Isis Music Hall,” she says.

Malcolm Holcombe, born and bred in the Blue Ridge Mountains, opens on Sunday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. for Leah Calvert, an Atlanta-based Americana singer, songwriter and fi ddle player.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found.