Tellabration! Set for November 18 at Folk Art Center

Asheville Storytelling Circle will host its annual storytelling event, Tellabration!, on Sunday, November 18, at 3 p.m. at the Folk Art Center. Tellabration! is a worldwide event that has been observed by communities across the globe since 1988. “The Asheville Tellabration! probably draws the largest audience of any other, with over 250 in attendance each year,” says Jane Sims, publicist and honorary life member of the Asheville Storytelling Circle. “Storytelling has been a large part of Appalachian life for centuries. No doubt this is why folks here love and support Tellabration! with such enthusiasm.” Asheville’s Tellabration! event will include performances by members of the Asheville Storytelling Circle: Charlie St. Clair, Catherine Yael Serota, Larry Pearlman and Emcee Elena Miller, as well as a performance by nationally lauded storyteller Elizabeth Ellis.

Raised in the Appalachian mountains, Ellis’ performances include both Appalachian and Texan tales, stories of heroic American women and personal anecdotes. “Storytelling is important to me because for a long time it has been the way that people learned empathy, a commodity that is in short supply in our current culture,” she says. “I would like the audience to walk away with a deeper sense that we have more in common than things that separate us.”

The Folk Art Center is located at milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tickets for Tellabration! are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Tellabration.org or AshevilleStoryCircle.org.